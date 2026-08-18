Lake Forest School District to ask state for $1.8 million for new middle school cafeteria

The Lake Forest School District will be going back to the state for money to help expand the cafeteria at W.T. Chipman Middle School.

The district has filed an application for a certificate of necessity for the cafeteria expansion in the past, but the state’s Department of Education has not approved any certificates of necessity asking for state funding in recent years. An influx of funding in this year’s budget could open the doors to projects being approved again. The overall cost of the project is some $2.3 million, with 79%, or about $1.8 million, to come from the state, if the certificate of necessity is approved.

While the district’s request is a relatively small one compared to those coming from other districts, Superintendent Steven Lucas says the need is critical.

“That cafeteria has been operating, according to [district chief financial officer Kurt] Kelemen's research, since 1962 at about 151% capacity,” Lucas told Board of Education members.

While the district is willing to foot the entire cost using local funds, Lucas said that an assist from the state would be preferable.

“Obviously getting the state to pick up 80% of that or 79% of that would really be helpful to our impact budget,” he said.

Kelemen noted that the district would not have to ask voters for approval to fund the project.

“We will not need to pass a local referendum because we already have the local funds readily available,” he said.

Responding to a question from board member James Rau, Kelemen expressed some frustration with how the state’s Department of Education handles certificates of necessity.

“We don't have enough visibility into the process,” he said. “We need more transparency.”

Kelemen also noted the large discrepancy between the amount of money allotted for building maintenance and that earmarked for new construction.

“It's tough when they're appropriating $15 million in the bond bill for the entire state for minor capital improvement, and authorizing $100 million to build a new school, but $15 million to maintain every single school in the state,” he said. “So it just doesn't pass the common sense test for me.”

Board of Education members voted unanimously to approve the certificate of necessity application and hope to get a decision later this year.