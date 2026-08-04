Indian River School District will raise athletic ticket prices

The Indian River Board of Education approves a hike in ticket prices and charging admission for more sports, but not without some division on how much to charge senior citizens.

In May, district athletics officials pitched a plan for a modest hike in ticket prices for high school football, basketball, and wrestling, and charging for the first time for most other sports at the middle and high school level. Board of education members were receptive to the idea, but sent the proposal back to the drawing board for more details.

At a meeting last week, board members continued to be supportive of the plan, but differed over how to handle the cost of season passes for senior citizens. Historically, the district has given people over age 65 a season pass at no cost, but the plan presented by Indian River High School Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann did away with that benefit, charging senior citizens $50 for a season pass to home middle and high school games.

Some board members balked at the idea of charging people over 65.

“I'm very fearful that we're going to have people who are seniors who are raising grandchildren not be able to attend those kids' games,” said Board of Education President Mark Steele.

Vice-President Kimberly Taylor argued that continuing to give senior citizens free season passes is good for community relations.

“We're trying to, I guess, build a relationship with the public,” she said. “And I think that at this point I would just suggest a gold pass. I think it would look really good.”

But other board members weren’t convinced that older people should get a free pass. Gerald Peden noted that many school athletic departments exceeded their budgets last year, and the district may be looking at a referendum in the future.

“To be equitable, I think right now before we pass a referendum, we should be charging for everybody because the monies are needed desperately by the athletic programs,” he said.

Board member Michelle Parsons offered a compromise measure - a 20% discount for people over age 65 and free passes for those over age 80. That proposal failed.

Board members ultimately voted 6-3 to go with the original plan, but maintain the district’s policy of not charging those over age 65 for season passes. Board member Kelly Kline joined Parsons and Peden in voting against it.