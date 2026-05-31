Indian River School District could raise football ticket prices and start charging for other sports

The Indian River School District could be raising ticket prices for football and charging admission to all middle and high school sports across the board.

Indian River High School Athletic Director Todd Fuhrmann presented the plan to the Board of Education earlier this month, saying that athletics departments in the district had been asked to find ways to bring in more revenue. His proposal does that, he says.

“The proposal was made to bump football to $7 for the high schools and all other sports to $6,” he said. “The middle schools - bump them to $5.”

Currently, the district charges admission for high school football, basketball, and wrestling. Ticket prices are $5 for those sports. All other sports are free to attend.

Fuhrmann noted that makes the district something of an outlier compared to other districts in the state.

“Looking around all the schools in our state, the majority of them are now charging for every event, up to some of them are $7, $8,” he said. “We had a girls soccer game last week and everybody came back [saying] ‘why are we paying $7 to go to Smyrna? You're not charging anything. Del Mar charges $5 across the board just to walk on their campus.”

Board members seemed supportive of the idea but voted to hold off on final approval until next month, when Fuhrmann said he would be back with more details, including information about discounts for senior citizens and season pass holders.