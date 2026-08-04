Milford Housing Development Corp. funding mutual-aid home construction program

Milford will see construction of 24 energy-efficient homes thanks to a USDA grant for ‘sweat equity’ housing initiative.

The Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance grant gives local organizations, like the Milford Housing Development Corporation, assistance in funding “self help” housing projects.

In this case, 24 rural homes will be built in part by the same people who will eventually move into them, typically while still working a day job.

But President and CEO of Milford Housing Development Corporation David Moore says the extra work is usually worth it for the eventual homeowners.

“They have to work nights, weekends, and accomplish 65% of the tasks on the construction. It’s saving them roughly -between appraisal and mortgage amount- about $50,000 per unit.” he said.

Moore adds that the grant, nearly $1 million in federal funding, will be used to train members on how to complete loan applications and give technical and supervisory

Through the Development Corp’s program, members are responsible for 65% of the tasks associated with the building the home, most of it being carpentry.

He notes they then hire professional masons, electricians, plumbers, and HVAC techs to finish out the home, but the USDA money is not used for those purposes.

Moore says this is one of their longest running programs.

“We’ve accomplished about 250 homes in Delaware, mostly in Kent and Sussex, and it’s our marquee pro-homeownership program that we operate. The partnership with USDA stands almost 30 years that they’ve entrusted us to be good stewards of the money.” he said.

The program was also lauded by Delaware's Congressional delegation, who celebrated the grant in a joint statement.

“Affordable housing is about more than building homes, it’s about creating opportunity. Thanks to this $940,000 investment, the Milford Housing Development Corporation will help more Delaware families realize the dream of homeownership in our rural communities,” said Senator Chris Coons in the statement.

Good homes are the foundation of strong communities — because without a roof over your head, the promise of good-paying jobs and high-quality education are out of reach,” said Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester.

“Every Delaware family deserves access to a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home,” added Congresswoman Sarah McBride.