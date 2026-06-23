Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green to take same position in Pennsylvania school district

The Red Clay Consolidated School District is looking for a new superintendent.

Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green was unanimously selected as superintendent of the Norristown Area School District in Pennsylvania.

The Norristown School Board approved a five-year contract at $270,000 per year for Green. His first day working in his new job is scheduled for July 20.

Green says it was time for a change.

"The reason why I came to Norristown and was attracted by Norristown, I was superintendent of the year in the state of Delaware for 2026. I led the largest school district in the state of Delaware. Three out of the top five high schools in the state of Delaware are in my current school district,” said Green. “They say, sometimes you should be content with what you have, but when complacency sets in, you need a change. And so I sought that change, and Norristown was the area where that change has presented itself."

Green has been Red Clay’s superintendent since 2019, and there’s no word on the district’s plans moving forward. Red Clay officials did not respond to DPM’s request for comment.

Despite his new district announcing Sunday that Green was the choice, he was surprised the news got to Delaware and the Red Clay School District before the official vote.

"It's been a rough 24 hours because of the community that I'm leaving. I've been bombarded, didn't realize that if it was going to go as viral as quickly as it did," said Green.

The next scheduled Red Clay School Board meeting – which is the reorganization meeting as well as its regular meeting – is set for July 8.