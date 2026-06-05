New bill adds excellence in arts recognition option for high school diplomas

A seal for arts recognition is now available for high school diplomas in the First State.

State Senator Dan Cruce (D-Bellefonte) said he sponsored SB 260 to recognize students who have demonstrated high aptitude in arts during their time in school.

He hopes it helps continue their participation in arts programs and training.

"We’re going to work with our teachers and with our schools to let them share with us what they think makes sense, and then provide some flexibility," said Cruce."This is meant to be a recognition and an attraction to the arts, rather than a follow the formula. And that’s the only way to get there."

Cruce joined arts advocates at the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington for a ceremonial bill signing. Gov. Matt Meyer signed the legislation last month.

Delaware has approximately 11,000 high school seniors.

The seal will be available to 1,000 students for the 2027-2028 school year.

Cruce said the goal is to grow that.

"That thousand number is just the anticipation of the demand year one," he said. "The intent is it grows every single year. That’s the point, is to bring and recognize all of our young learner that are engaged in the arts.”

The bill’s fiscal note says the program will cost $5,000 annually for 2027, 2028, and 2029 – all covered by the state.

Delaware has other achievement seals for multiliteracy, high academic honors, and other recognitions for specialized career pathways.

Cruce says it will be up to schools to decide how the seals are awarded.