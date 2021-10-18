-
Delaware is getting federal funding to improve its early learning system.The federal government is sending the First State 4.2 million dollars to…
Hundreds of low-income children in Wilmington have better coping skills thanks in part to a grant from Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Delaware.The…
Pre-school programs in Kent and Sussex Counties are getting a boost from a new federal grant.Gov. John Carney (D) announced the $7.6 million award…
Delaware’s Department of Education is set to release its final Every Student Succeeds Act draft plan next week. Some parents like Solange Clarke are…
A Delaware youth literacy program is expanding to all three First State counties. My Very Own Library is putting books in the hands of young Delawareans.…
A school safety committee formed following the death of Amy Joyner Francis at Howard High School last April is offering its recommendations.“It’s sad that…
U.S. Education Secretary John King praised Delaware’s progress in bettering its early childhood education system during a visit to Wilmington…
Delaware’s Office of Early Learning won’t receive as much funding as anticipated this year.The P20 Council - which is tasked with aligning Delaware’s…
The Markell Administration continues to tout its commitment to expanding early childhood education in his weekly message.Earlier this week, Gov. Jack…
Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) recognized participants of the T.E.A.C.H. program Tuesday at a joint meeting of the Delaware Early Childhood Council and…