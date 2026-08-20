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Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado hit Dover Thursday

Delaware Public Media | By Tom Byrne,
Isreal Hale
Published August 20, 2026 at 8:13 PM EDT
Delaware Public Media
Dover reported multiple downed trees following a tornado Thursday, Aug 20, 2026

The National Weather Service confirms Dover was hit by a tornado early Thursday evening.

The tornado formed west of Dover in Hartly shortly before 6 p.m. before moving east and likely touching down in Dover.

Dover Police posted on social media that the area hardest hit appears to be the Division Street/Lockerman Street corridor, along with parts of N. Dupont Highway.

DART vehcles at the Superlodge assist relocating people displaced by tornado damage at the hotel
Isreal Hale
/
Delaware Public Media
DART vehcles at the Superlodge assist relocating people displaced by tornado damage at the hotel

Delaware Public Media's isreal Hale reports the Superlodge on N.DuPont Hwy suffered significant damage with DART vehicles on hand to help relocate people displaced.

The National Weather Service says a trained spotter reported significant structural damage to the Kraft Food facility.

Dover Police also say the city is dealing with significant power outages and numerous intersections where traffic signals are not functioning, creating extremely dangerous travel conditions. They are asking people to get off the roads and stay home.

Mayor Robin Christiansen declared a state of emergency around 6:20, p.m. noting in a statement it will last at least 30 days, allowing the city to use “any resources necessary to handle the situation and begin any data collection for FEMA and DEMA intervention and reimbursements if needed."

Dover was last hit by a tornado six years ago in August 2020 as the remnants of Tropical Storm Isaias hammered the First State. That tornado also did substantial damage to the state's capital city.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Delaware Headlines
Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
See stories by Tom Byrne
Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
See stories by Isreal Hale
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