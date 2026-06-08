Family Promise of Northern New Castle County opens a new hospitality center which will double the number of families it can help.

Family Promise provides shelter and case management services to families experiencing homelessness, and the new 10,000 square foot hospitality center will allow them to assist more families.

"It's going to offer eight units that provide private bedrooms for families with children,” said Tyler Shade, executive director for Family Promise of Northern New Castle County. “At Family Promise, we're all about keeping families together regardless of size, makeup or composition, and in addition to providing shelter, we also have a new dining room and commercial kitchen to make sure that we can provide food security for the families that are with us."

The new facility adds to the group’s two cottages which can handle up to four families each, meaning they can now help 16 families at one time.

Throughout the year, Family Promise expects to assist an additional 40-to-50 families experiencing homelessness.

Shade says funding for this project came from multiple sources.

"Overall, we received about six-to-seven million dollars from local federal and state governments. And then in addition to that, a couple million dollars as well from local foundations, individual donors. So overall, this project probably costs about eight, nine million dollars at the end of the day," said Shade.

Housing Alliance Delaware handles all referrals for the shelter, and if anyone knows of anyone needing housing assistance, should contact them.