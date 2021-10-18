Shawn Garvin

-
The state gets $50 million to put toward efforts to deal with contamination by a group of toxic legacy chemicals. It’s not determined yet how the money…
Lawmakers on the Bond Bill Committee heard from the Department of Correction about its growing maintenance backlog. The DOC is seeking over $12 million in…
The Delaware River Basin Commission Wednesday gave its final approval for a plan to build a dock at Gibbstown, NJ for the export of liquefied natural gas…
DNREC and Department of Safety and Homeland Security are each asking for more money in the state’s fiscal year 2022 budget. In a public hearing with the…
Delaware is one step closer to finishing a plan to guide the low-lying state through the impacts of climate change. Officials are almost finished…
The Blades groundwater contamination site will be added to the Superfund National Priorities List this month. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency…
The second phase of the Tri-Valley Trail in White Clay Creek State Park is now open to the public.State officials and Sen. Tom Carper cut the ribbon on…
The state environmental agency is hoping to improve communication with what it calls “environmental justice communities." The Delaware Department of…
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is finalizing new regulations dealing with the outdoor removal of lead paint.Wilmington resident Sarah Bucic…
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources is looking for a nearly 4 percent bump to its budget next year.DNREC is asking for $38.96 million in…