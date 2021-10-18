-
The state and City of Lewes are seeking public input on the environmental issues facing the town. The goal is to make the town more resilient. The state’s…
The City of Lewes could become the first town in Delaware to explicitly account for sea level rise in its building code.Lewes City Council will hold a…
The recently approved Wilmington 2028 Comprehensive Plan combines 13 current neighborhood and city-wide plans into a single document, with new goals for…
A new study from the Nature Conservancy identifies several areas in Delaware where wildlife and habitat may be able to find refuge from rising seas. Marsh…
A year ago, the state awarded the Town of Slaughter Beach $75,000 for coastal resiliency projects, and the town is just about ready to put that money to…
Climate change and coastal storms could put Delaware’s beach tourism industry in jeopardy and a new report from Delaware Sea Grant looks at ways to…
DNREC has awarded the town of Slaughter Beach $75,000 for coastal resiliency projects.Like other Delaware Bayshore communities, Slaughter Beach residents…
The Northeastern U.S. is no stranger to coastal storms. Especially in recent winters, it's hard to go a couple of weeks without hearing that folks should…