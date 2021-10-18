prisoner reentry

-
Members of the Trump Administration visited an urban farm in Wilmington Monday. They see the project as a model for economic development and reentry…
State officials gathered at Howard R. Young Correctional Center in Wilmington Monday to report on what they call progress in reentry services for…
Delaware has won $1.5 million in federal grants for inmate reentry services.Officials from the Delaware Department of Correction say the money will help…
Delaware lawmakers examined the practices of a workforce training program accused of breaking labor laws. The program received about 167,000 in taxpayer…
Studies show most of the people who walk out of Delaware prisons end up back there within three years. Delaware State University and the U.S. Attorney’s…
YWCA Delaware is holding a series of workshops and seminars for people recently released from prison.It’s part of a pilot program to help ex-offenders…
Delaware Center for Horticulture’s Return to Work program is getting a boost from the newly created State Reentry Funding Program. A two-year grant from…
Delaware is making its biggest investment into helping prisoners re-enter society in more than a decade. The state is spending $2 million on 18 programs…