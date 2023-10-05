La Esperanza to host its first Hispanic Parent Engagement Summit

La Esperanza hosts its first Hispanic Parent Engagement Summit this weekend — hoping to encourage more Hispanic parents to become involved with Sussex County schools.

La Esperanza is a bicultural and bilingual nonprofit that provides programming and services to Hispanic families, and its executive director, Jennifer Fuqua, believes improving communication surrounding education is crucial for Hispanic parents.

“This will be an opportunity for parents to talk about what are those things that they need, in addition to learning about what does school look like in Delaware — in the United States — and what are those things that they need to know too so that they can do the best that they can," Fuqua said.

Fuqua adds that after the event concludes, La Esperanza will work on keeping Hispanic parents involved in local schools and even helping them consider running for educational leadership positions.

She says as the number of Hispanic families grows in Sussex County, these events help assess the diverse needs of the community.

“This is really about connections. It’s really about helping schools and other folks understand what some of these families need and bringing all of that together. We also want to highlight what kind of resources do schools need in order to be able to do this.”

The event will include speakers from the Latin American Community Center and the Delaware Hispanic Commission, as well as host parents, leaders and other organizations that work to support Hispanic families.

The summit is this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carter Partnership Center on Delaware Tech’s Owens Campus in Georgetown.

You can register for the event online at La Esperanza's website.