DSU enters partnership with national nonprofit to prepare students for workforce

Delaware State University is partnering with a national nonprofit organization that helps students on a path to economic mobility.

DSU and Braven signed a 5-year Memorandum of Understanding that is expected to eventually serve over 2,000 students.

Braven’s Founder & CEO Aimée Eubanks Davis says starting this January students will take a course as part of core curriculum for most undergraduate majors.

"The Braven experience is a course that students take as sophomores, juniors, or transfer juniors from community college where they learn how to not only work in a team, but also get prepared for the workforce after college and/or graduate or professional schools,” said Eubanks Davis. “So they gain the skills, the networks, and the mindset set one needs."

The Braven Leadership Accelerator will have students’ complete weekly online modules on Braven’s online platform, then apply that content through virtual learning labs in groups of 5-8 peers led by a volunteer professional.

There will also be opportunities for students to develop leadership skills and engage in professional networking.

Optional post-course activities include a program where students get 15-weeks of one-on-one mentorship with a professional in their field, and access to Braven’s bi-weekly job blast with internship and job opportunities.

"This partnership is going to be a game changer for our students in regards to preparing them to enter into the workforce or graduate school through leadership and professional and career development," said Clytrice Watson, DSU’s associate provost for academic and student services.

There’s 7,400 Braven students nationwide, and DSU is the first public HBCU to partner with Braven.