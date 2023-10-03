© 2023 Delaware Public Media
Indian River teacher arrested for child endangerment, placed on unpaid leave pending investigation

By Rachel Sawicki
Published October 3, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT
A teacher at the Howard T. Ennis School in the Indian River School District is arrested for endangering the welfare of a child.

Delaware State Police say a 3-year-old child with a developmental delay was left on the playground unattended for several hours on September 18. He was found after the mother called the school to say her child had not returned home on the bus.

According to an initial investigation, police say a 22-year-old teacher from Dasgboro was lining children up to exit the playground when several ran away from her. The 3-year-old sat under a piece of playground equipment and remained there while the teacher and other students left.

The teacher was arrested on September 27 and charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, then released. Indian River School District Public Information Officer David Maull says in an email the district is aware of an incident and immediately initiated an investigation. He adds they are working with the family to resolve this matter.

He also notes a school staff member was placed on unpaid leave in relation to this incident.

