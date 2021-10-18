-
Sussex County Council introduced a new wetlands buffer ordinance Tuesday, one that adds significantly more protections. Sussex County has looked at…
Federal dollars will allow more spending this upcoming year in Sussex County. County Council approved its FY 2022 budget Tuesday.Officials say the $278…
Sussex County Council deferred taking action on a controversial proposal to generate natural gas from chicken waste in Seaford. The Maryland-based,…
The Sussex County Council welcomed some fresh faces Tuesday, swearing in two new councilmembers.Cindy Green was sworn in as the new 2nd District Council…
Sussex County looks to jump start some county road improvements by fronting the money to DelDOT to get them underway.Sussex County Council signed another…
Sussex County Council moved forward with approving a boat storage lot in Lewes.It comes after months of debate and strong homeowner opposition to it.The…
A first-of-its-kind plan for Sussex County is now in place, designed to tie new development to infrastructure investment. Sussex County hit an important…
A holiday tradition in Sussex County won’t happen this year because of COVID-19. The 2020 edition of Caroling on The Circle, planned for December 7 in…
Sussex County Council is set to welcome two newcomers following Tuesday’s primary. In District 2, current Register of Wills Cindy Green emerged as the top…
One of the most hotly contested primary races this election cycle is in the Sussex County Council District 3. Delaware Public Media’s Kelli Steele spoke…