United Way of Delaware

Dover City Council members were torn over an effort to increase inclusion in Dover businesses.Dover City Council narrowly approved a new partnership with…
Delaware 211 has joined with the Unite Delaware Platform to expand resources to meet social care needs in the First State.ChristianaCare sponsored the…
An effort to help nonprofits find PPE last year during the COVID pandemic is expanding its scope. Many nonprofits struggled to find and afford personal…
A new survey by the Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit Advancement (DANA) reveals employee burnout and lack of funding are issues for nonprofits as the…
The First State’s largest day of giving - Do More 24 Delaware - is coming up in just over a month. And the Delaware Division of the Arts (DDA) is…
Eligible Delaware nonprofits have until the end of the week to apply to the Delaware Nonprofit Support Fund.This is the first round of funding from the…
Delaware’s philanthropic community continues to help First State nonprofits affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Delaware Alliance for Nonprofit…
A group of organizations continue to raise and distribute assistance to smaller nonprofits in Delaware hit by the coronavirus. The Delaware Community…
First State nonprofits affected by the Coronavirus pandemic can tap into a local fund offering assistance.Any local nonprofit can apply now for grants…
A group of nonprofit and philanthropic entities is launching an effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in Delaware.The Delaware Community Foundation…