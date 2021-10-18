-
Legislation seeking to improve mental health services in Delaware schools easily passes in the House. The bill would have schools hire more counselors,…
-
A piece of legislation meant to improve mental health services in Delaware schools is advancing in the state House.HB 100 would hire more full time…
-
Delaware lawmakers hope to extend some of COVID-19 policies enacted by Gov. John Carney’s emergency order. Five pandemic-related bills were filed by House…
-
Some state lawmakers propose making free sanitary products available at public schools.House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst and State Sen. Elizabeth…
-
There’s new state laws on consent in education and in health care.Gov. John Carney signed two pieces of legislation dealing with the issue of consent…
-
State lawmakers sent Gov. John Carney 11 pieces of legislation revamping the criminal justice system this year.Carney already signed two of the bills. The…
-
Legislation leaving more sentencing decisions to judges is heading to the Delaware Senate.House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst’s bill would allow…
-
Some Delaware lawmakers want to find more money to invest in water infrastructure improvements.Legislation creating a clean water trust fund cleared a…
-
Gov. John Carney, state lawmakers and educators celebrated the Joint Finance Committee’s decision last week to add additional funding for low-income…
-
The Delaware Senate is set to take up two pieces of legislation to help federal workers.The bills cleared the House Tuesday.The federal government…