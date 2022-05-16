Four new families become Delaware Century Farm families

The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors another set of Century Farms in the state.

The Century Farm Program honors farming families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. They must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.

This year four new families, the Eashum Family in Dagsboro, the Everett Family in Clayton, the Johnson Family in Millsboro, and the Warner Family in Milford join the group.

Charlie Everett along with his brother Chad and sister Teri appreciate the recognition.

"Deeply moving for all of us having lived on our farm and saw the struggles of a farm family over those years to know now that farm has sustained itself and us for now over 100 years is, it is deeply moving," said Everett.

Stanley Johnson owns his farm with his wife in Millsboro.

"It's a huge honor,” said Johnson. “It's very personal that a farm that you know, land has been in your family for over 100 years and we still farm. We love to farm, but it's just an honor. It just feels good, it's like you know where your roots are, you know where your legacy is."

Alvin Warner says this award made him think of his father.

"It's been exciting to know that we can carry on the Warner name on that farm past 100 years, and so it's been a real exciting time for us to know that my dad would be very pleased if he was living to know that we received this award," said Warner.

Denise Shortridge is the daughter of Lana Rae Eashum, and she’s thankful for family doing extra work to research about becoming a Century Farm.

“Oh my gosh, it’s great!” said Shortridge. “My husband’s son made this happen for us, did all of the research, the paperwork, I can’t thank him enough. I’m so excited!”

Each family received tributes from each chamber of the General Assembly, and a sign signifying they are a Delaware Century Farm. There are now 152 Century Farms in Delaware.