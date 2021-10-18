-
The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors five families as 2019 Century Farm Awards recipients.The families from Kent and Sussex Counties have farmed…
-
Six Delaware families that have owned their farms for at least 100 years have been honored as Century Farms. The six families recognized last week were:…
-
Three Delaware families were recognized Tuesday for their dedication to farming over the last century.Agriculture technology and markets changed…
-
The history of some of Delaware’s oldest agricultural farms and families are being preserved in paintings. The Delaware Century Farm Portraits Projects…