-
The sixth largest chicken processor in the country has purchased a new grain storage facility in Kent County.Mountaire Farms recently announced the…
-
The Delaware Department of Agriculture is preserving more farmland in the state.Delaware recently bought the development rights to 41 more farms totaling…
-
Poultry is big business in Delaware and issues surrounding it - ranging from the building of new mega-chicken houses to the environmental impact of the…
-
Community gardens don’t only serve the purpose of providing nutritional value to one’s diet – they also provide a healthy extracurricular activity for the…
-
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania has long been known as the “Mushroom Capital of the World.” But its annual festival – which started in 1986 – includes…
-
The Department of Agriculture announced Friday the recipients of 11 micro-grants for organizations committed to urban agriculture initiatives in…
-
Each spring, Jessica Marelli and her family enjoy the first tender shoots of asparagus, hand-picked strawberries and radishes fresh from the earth at…
-
A summer heat wave in New Jersey may have had an impact on First State farmers and farm related businesses.For that reason, the Small Business…
-
The First State is spending this week highlighting its local produce industry.Gov. Jack Markell (D-Delaware) and a handful of legislators visited Fifer…
-
Due to concerns about avian flu, the Department of Agriculture will not allow waterfowl to enter poultry competitions at the Delaware State Fair next…