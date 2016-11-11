Generation Voice: Mount Pleasant High School students express mixed feelings about Trump presidency

A Trump presidency means different things to different people. And just a few days after the election, Delawareans of all ages are still digesting the news.

That includes high schoolers, like those in our Generation Voice project at Mount Pleasant High School in the Brandywine School District.

They had mixed feelings, and here's what a few of them had to say:

Joshua - "I don't like how Trump was a hater - how he really was stereotypical and racist - but I supported him not only because I'm from Houston, a mostly Republican area, but also because I couldn't trust Hilary."

Shifreya - "I am concerned because the things he says he's going to change - like stop food stamps or stop Obamacare - it will change a lot for a lot of people because they can't provide for their family. A lot of people just need stuff that Obama set up that for him to take away will be a huge change for my family and myself."

Will - "I don't believe in all the stuff he says, but trying to get rid of the debt from all the other countries we have, trying to put the immigrants causing trouble back to their country, I believe in that stuff. I'm not saying he should say everybody's bad, and all that."

America - "I've heard that he's trying to bring conversion therapy back which is super scary for me because I have a lot of friends in the LGBTQ community. If you have very hardcore parents who want you a certain way and you're a young age how are you going to get away from them, because you can't just up and leave?"

Joshua - "I get he wants to take out the drug dealers who are coming from Mexico, but not all of them are drug dealers. You've got families struggling in Mexico. I agree with securing the borders more than having a whole wall."