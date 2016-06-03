Enlighten Me: Political views of Generation Voice students

The current presidential election is a hot topic for many: including local high school students.

With millennials ages 18 – 35 make up 31 percent of the presidential electorate this year, many high school students are approaching the legal voting age of 18.

Amaya Williams is a 9th grader at Mount Pleasant High School. And while she can’t vote just yet, she has some strong feelings about politics. One of many topics she feels strongly about? Immigration.

“Immigration…the whole trying to separate everyone…it’s 2016," she said. "We should be past that. Like, ok…some people came here illegally. This is a country of immigrants so how are we to tell someone that they can or cannot come here because of their religion or what they look like?”

Amaya is so passionate about politics that that she’s even considering running for president someday.

She says she’d like to help turn around abandoned houses in her neighborhood, and help create more jobs and homes for individuals experiencing homelessness.

But for now, she knows she’s going to have to hunker down and work hard to get there.

Listen below to hear what other Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant students think of this presidential election and its candidates.

It’s the first presidential election many of them are paying attention to, and they had some pointed things to say about specific candidates and topics they see as important: from immigration, to education, to the economy.



