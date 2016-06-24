Enlighten Me: Generation Voice students examine rising cost of college

College tuition costs have been on the rise for decades, and have reached new heights in recent years.

According to the Institute for College Access and Success, graduates from Delaware higher education institutes Delaware State and the University of Delaware had the highest average debt in the nation in 2014 at $33,808.

In light of looming loads of debt for new students, some students from our Generation Voice youth media project at Mount Pleasant High School who are just beginning the search for colleges themselves decided to talk to experts about why college costs are so high and what can be done to keep costs down for students.

They also followed another student’s search – and ultimately, decision on where to go to school.