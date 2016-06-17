Enlighten Me: Generation Voice students examine IEPs

As required by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, student with special needs receive special attention, but are also integrated into classrooms with other students.

All special education students also have an IEP, or an Individualized Education Program, as required by law.

In this week’s Enlighten Me - a group of our Generation Voice students at Mount Pleasant High School – all of whom have IEPs themselves – decided to look into the history of IEPs, how they’ve changed over the years and unique IEP-related laws in the First State – all through the lens of a classmate who also has an IEP.

That student is identified as Richard in the story, but his name has been changed to protect his identity. The students reporting on the story chose not to change their names despite their own IEPs.