Local high school students reflect on death of Howard High student

The recent death of Amy Joyner-Francis following an assault in a bathroom at Howard High last week has been on the minds of many - locally, nationally and internationally.

It’s especially hit home with students with students across the First State – including those in our Generation Voice youth media project at Mount Pleasant High School in North Wilmington.

Those students spent some time this week talking about incident and produced this reflection on what’s been on their minds.

The student voices you heard in that piece include:

Desiree Parker, 18

“Could you ever imagine going to school and first thing in the morning not knowing that you’d ever see another day?” senior Desiree Parker said. “The death of Amy made me feel frustrated and unsafe.”

Shama-rra Rombawa, 17

“Can high school really be that bad for teenagers to kill another student?” Shama-rra questioned.

Donovan Barclay, 17

“It made me feel worried, but it kind of made me motivated to do the right things: stay out of the streets, stay out of drama, focus on my goals, myself and my dream,” Donovan said.

Terryn Cowsette, 16

“It was sad, Terryn said. “The fact that they really happened in school: that they really did something like that inside a school building. You never know, it could have been one of us. You never know who it could have been.”

Amaya Williams, 14

“It made me really angry because she didn’t have to lose her life. She was so young. And she’s never coming back. She’s never going to get that back. And over something so foolish…,” Amaya said. “We’re supposed to be sticking together as students not bringing each other down, let alone killing each other. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

Jared Munoz, 17

“I was disgusted because it’s like a slap in the face to our generation knowing that kids our age are killing other kids our age,” Senior Jared Munoz said.

