Bethany Beach will seek a state grant for trail expansion

Bethany Beach will ask the state for some $60,000 to extend the Baldwin Trail at the Bethany Beach Nature Center.

The trail was originally intended to be developed in two phases, but as Town Manager Cliff Graviet explained, that plan fell by the wayside.

“What you see on the ground today was the first phase,” he told town council members. “As we began to pursue the second phase, we ran into a couple of obstacles that had us put the second phase off, and we're back here 25 years later taking a look at that second phase.”

The original intent, he said, was to provide a look at the diversity of tidal lands.

“The path was supposed to traverse the four basic elements of tidal properties; tidal marsh, tidal wetland, tidal forest, and tidal flats, and to explain what each of those were at information stations along the path,” Graviet explained.

The path as it currently exists is only about a five-minute walk, but the town’s nature center says it offers a rich opportunity to see wildlife, including more than 100 recorded species of wild birds.

The grant, if successful, would come from DNREC’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails program. Graviet said he was optimistic that the city would receive at least part of what they are asking for.

“If we receive a lesser amount, I'll come back to the council and see if the council wants to proceed and pay those extra dollars,” he added.

The grant request wouldn’t cover construction costs for a trail extension. This first ask is just for a feasibility study, primarily to determine what path a trail extension would follow.

Council members voted unanimously to apply for the grant. Graviet said he expects to have a decision by the end of the year.