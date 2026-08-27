Georgetown Supportive Housing Committee puts finishing touches on final report

Georgetown’s Supportive Housing Committee met for what is likely its final meeting this week.

The Supportive Housing Committee will soon dissolve following a final report presented before Georgetown City Council- presumptively to give way to the recently recommended Affordable Housing Committee.

City Manager Gene Dvornick says this report will inform council and future committees.

“It talks about three areas: the first one is supportive housing- it identifies some of the issues. The second piece is homelessness and some issues related to homelessness, with a section about affordable housing. The final piece is recommendations based on the analysis that was performed and the information that was gathered.” he told DPM.

The committee dedicated its full meeting to making final edits to its Supportive Housing Report. Dvornick adds that's because it's important to get this final presentation right.

“With any document that you put together that’s a report from a committee that’s going to the mayor and council you want to make sure- number one, that it has factual information, and number two you want to have information that puts it into context of what you’re dealing with." he said.

Dvornick notes changes made by state lawmakers in SB23, requiring towns like Georgetown to make at least 20% of their housing stock “affordable housing”, came in the middle of this committee’s work.

He says while the report discusses affordable housing, it doesn’t provide a path for compliance since it's unclear what compliance will look like at the municipal level.

The report will be published and discussed at Georgetown Town Council’s September 28th meeting.