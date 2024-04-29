The Biggs Museum unveils new website

The Biggs Museum of American Art has a new website.

The Biggs Museum updated its website with an intuitive navigation system that accesses The Biggs’ extensive collection and exhibitions.

Biggs’ Director of Marketing Kerri Lacey says the new website makes it easier for visitors to explore. Users can access detailed information about the artwork, artists, historical context, and upcoming events.

“So we have a couple of videos and things that people can get a better feel for the Museum - they can learn a bit more, and just find a way that they could plant the seed to figure out how to have a better relationship with the Museum, rather than thinking of it as a place, thinking of it as a home, a community.”

Lacey adds the new site supports the museum’s mission - encouraging diverse and inclusive community engagement.

“It’s not just the diversity of the art, the styles, the mediums, it’s the diversity of the artists who are making them. We want the museum to feel like an inclusive place, where everybody can see them selves in some way, everyone could find their interests.”

The website revamp was funded by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts and the Marmont Foundation.

The new website is available at thebiggsmuseum.org.

