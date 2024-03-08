A More Just Delaware podcast: Black History education in the First State
This week, The Green brings you the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.
In this first episode, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker discusses the evolution and implementation of House Bill 198, which requires Delaware schools to teach a Black History curriculum.
