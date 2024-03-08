© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

A More Just Delaware podcast: Black History education in the First State

By Tom Byrne
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:14 AM EST
Delaware Humanities
This week, The Green brings you the first episode of the new Delaware Humanities’ podcast A More Just Delaware. The podcast examines pivotal moments and legislation related to hate, prejudice, and the fight for equal rights in Delaware.

In this first episode, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker discusses the evolution and implementation of House Bill 198, which requires Delaware schools to teach a Black History curriculum.

State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker discusses Black History education in Delaware on the pilot episode of A More Just Delaware

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
