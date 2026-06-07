The software development training program Zip Code Wilmington has a new home

Zip Code Wilmington has a new location in downtown Wilmington.

The software development training program is celebrating its 11th year in operation by opening its new home at the corner of Orange and 10th Streets in Wilmington.

The new location is at the corner of Orange and 10th Streets in Wilmington, and it’s on the first floor which according to Zip Code Wilmington executive director Desa Burton allows for more exposure.

"By being on that street level with these large windows and open space, where people can just see this is what we're doing, and know that this opportunity is available to them,” said Burton. “We're hoping that it brings a closer connection with the community that we serve."

There’s also prominent window signage, and people walking by can see students learning, collaborating and coding.

Burton notes this allows for those walking in downtown Wilmington to see a hub for innovation right in front of them.

The design of the new location also creates stronger visibility for the city’s growing technology community and workforce pipeline.

The new location includes classroom and collaboration areas, student workstations, staff offices and meeting space for lectures, employer visits and technical sessions.

The program’s first cohort 11 years ago was 12 students. It's now nearing 800 alumni as it adjusts to changes in the technology community especially with AI.

"So I don't think it's led to a change. I think it has enhanced our program. We have AI enhanced training now, where students are introduced to AI at a certain point in their training so that they can understand fundamentals before they are introduced to AI. And they see that it's not a crutch, it is a tool," said Burton.

Burton adds it’s important to look at AI as something that can make your work better, but not something that does the work for you.