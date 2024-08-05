© 2024 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Inland Bays Oyster Week celebrates Delaware aquaculture industry

Delaware Public Media | By Abigail Lee
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:42 PM EDT
Oyster aquaculture operations for Arrowhead Point Oysters in Rehoboth Bay
SoDel Concepts
/
Delaware Independent
Oyster aquaculture operations for Arrowhead Point Oysters in Rehoboth Bay

The first Inland Bays Oyster Week starts today.

The week-long event is organized by Delaware Sea Grant at the University of Delaware and Southern Delaware Tourism.

The week includes events like boat tours, wine and oyster tastings and an art show. It will close with the first-ever Delaware Seafood Festival in Millsboro.

The collaboration began with a conversation between Ed Lewandowski, Delaware Sea Grant’s community and economic development specialist, and Scott Thomas, the Southern Delaware Tourism executive director, at a shellfish aquaculture seminar last fall.

Delaware was the last state on the East Coast to legalize commercial oyster aquaculture in 2017.

“So the industry is still in its infancy, so to speak,” Lewandowski said. “What they've been able to do is start to establish brand recognition, and they're fantastic tasting oysters.”

Lewandowski and Thomas teamed up to spread the word about local oysters.

“We're going up against many more established brands,” Lewandowski said. “So trying to gain market entry can be a little bit daunting if you're a new grower and you're trying to get your product out there for the consumers.”

There is still a limited number of growers in Delaware, according to Lewandowski.

He calls Inland Bays Oyster Week an attempt to engage with the community and promote locally-grown oysters.

The full event calendar can be found at Delaware Sea Grant’s website.
Tags
Business AquacultureUniversity of DelawareOysters
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both.

She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.

She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee
Related Content
Load More