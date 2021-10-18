-
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays has finished building the first artificial oyster reef in the state.The reef is in Little Assawoman Bay near…
Delaware's oyster quota is up this year, allowing commercial fishermen to harvest more bushels this season. The state's approximately 180 licensed oyster…
Water in the Chesapeake Bay that’s about 30 to 50 ft. deep is becoming more acidified, according to new research. That means carbon dioxide is dissolving…
In 2009, President Obama signed an executive order recognizing the Chesapeake Bay as a national treasure. That began a federal-state partnership to…
Delaware shellfish enthusiasts are a step closer to raising oysters and clams locally. A lottery will be held in early May for watermen interested in…
A program in Sussex County lets you help protect Delaware’s shoreline just by eating some oysters. 19 restaurants in Sussex County are participating in…
In response to a massive sewage spill, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is temporarily halting shellfish…
An increase to the oyster quota in the First State isn’t expected to threaten the state’s oyster stock. Delaware’s registered oyster harvesters will see a…
Oysters are nature’s filtration machines, and there used to be enough of them in the Chesapeake Bay to filter and clean all that water in three days. Now,…