Serafin returns for a new season with Back to Back Baroque

The Serafin Ensemble is preparing for the start of a new season of performances.

Serafin opens its 2023-24 performance season with Back to Back Baroque, a pair of concerts with reception in between.

“The Serafin” is devoted to live collaborative chamber music performances of up to eight players. The ensemble evolved from the former Serafin String Quartet.

Kate Ransom is Violinist and Director of Serafin Ensemble and Serafin Summer Music. She says the diverse array of artists, instruments and music available to the ensemble encourages discussion that they hope produces a clear focus in performance.

“The shared objective is to arrive at a unified interpretation, if you will, where we can play with tremendous conviction and deliver an interesting and exhilarating experience to the audience.”

Ransom adds that audiences are easily engaged as the ensemble performs.

“Working together, cueing each other in almost invisible ways to the audience. It’s a very exciting thing - easy to catch the fever. The music itself is some of the most personal and profound and also exhilarating music written by composers through the ages.”

The ensemble’s concerts take place throughout Delaware and parts of Pennsylvania from November to June.

Serafin also works with students at Wilmington’s Cab Calloway School of the Performing Arts and Southern Delaware School of the Arts in Selbyville.

The Back to Back Baroque event takes place at Grace United Methodist Church in downtown Wilmington, Saturday, November 11 starting at 5pm.

For the complete Serafin performance schedule, visit serafinensemble.org.

