© 2026 Delaware Public Media | Privacy Policy
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The U.S. economy added far more jobs in October than expected

NPR | By Scott Horsley,
A Martínez
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:46 AM EST

Employers added 165,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday, blowing past economists' expected gains of around 59,000 jobs.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
See stories by Scott Horsley
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First.
See stories by A Martínez
More from Delaware Public Media