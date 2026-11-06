The U.S. economy added far more jobs in October than expected

The 2026 Midterm Election is over, and the headline is Democratic success across the board locally and nationally.What issues prompted this “blue wave?” What does it mean for politics here in the First State, and across the country between now and the next election in 2028?To do a post-mortem on what we saw at the polls this week, we checked in with Paul Brewer, University of Delaware communications professor — previously Delaware Politics director at UD’s Center for Political Communication — and a voice we’ve leaned on regularly for perspective on the political state of play in Delaware.

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