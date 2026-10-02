Supreme Court to begin new term with cases on religion, guns and immigration ahead

AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” analysis for 2026 is the first to include hybrid and electric vehicles in their examination of costs and possible cost savings. So how do they stack up against gas powered vehicles? It’s a mixed bag with AAA’s findings showing electric vehicles offer advantages and disadvantages to owners.This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with AAA’s Public and Government Affairs Manager Jana Tidwell to learn more about what people should know if they’re buying a car.

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