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Supreme Court to begin new term with cases on religion, guns and immigration ahead

NPR | By Nina Totenberg
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court opens a new term, with test cases on religion, guns, immigration and climate change ahead.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent.
See stories by Nina Totenberg
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