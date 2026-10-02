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The Green

What does your vehicle really cost you to own?

By Isreal Hale
Published October 2, 2026 at 7:56 AM EDT
Row of cars at a dealership
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AAA’s “Your Driving Costs” analysis for 2026 is the first to include hybrid and electric vehicles in their examination of costs and possible cost savings.

So how do they stack up against gas powered vehicles? It’s a mixed bag with AAA’s findings showing electric vehicles offer advantages and disadvantages to owners.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with AAA’s Public and Government Affairs Manager Jana Tidwell to learn more about what people should know if they’re buying a car.

Your Driving Costs
AAA's Jana Tidwell provided context on their new report showing how hybrid and electric vehicles compared to gas-powered ones.

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Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
See stories by Isreal Hale