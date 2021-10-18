-
Woodbridge High School in Greenwood is closing temporarily over concerns surrounding an outbreak of COVID-19 cases there among staff and students.In a…
The Woodbridge School District’s second attempt to pass a tax referendum is successful.District residents approved a tax hike that adds $950,000 to the…
As multiple school districts deal with fallout from failed referenda, state lawmakers are trying to make it easier for schools to raise taxes. But some…
For the second time this year, voters in the Woodbridge School District will head to the polls to vote on a tax referendum.In March, District residents…
Woodbridge School District residents rejected a tax referendum Tuesday.The district was seeking a tax hike to raise $950,000 for its operating expenses.It…
Voters in the Woodbridge School District head to the polls Tuesday to vote on a tax referendum. It's the first time in 13 years the district has sought a…
Woodbridge High School in Greenwood is getting a grant from the American Lung Association. The $12,500 grant aims to help the school’s wellness center…