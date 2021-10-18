-
A site of a vacant liquor store and laundromat in West Center City Wilmington could soon become a space for local entrepreneurs to try out their ideas.…
The new “community green space” at 7th and West Streets arose from nine remediated vacant lots. The park features a membership-based community garden with…
Two organizations working to better the city of Wilmington are joining forces in an effort to increase their impact. The Wilmington Renaissance…
The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation is working to make West Center City greener.The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation (WRC) purchased nine contiguous…
The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation is marking its 25 year anniversary this week. The non-profit initiated the redevelopment of the LOMA district and…
The National Endowment for the Arts is awarding grants to a pair of Delaware arts organizations.Opera Delaware and The Wilmington Renaissance Corporation…