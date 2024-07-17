The next recruits for the Wilmington PD are already training to become police officers

The 103rd Wilmington Police Academy is underway.

The academy started on Monday morning with six recruits who completed the application and selection process.

The recruits were selected from the 77 men and women who applied for the Wilmington Police Department.

“We are excited to welcome the members of our latest Police Academy class, and to help prepare them for successful careers in public service in Wilmington,” said Chief Wilfredo Campos.

Most of the recruits are minorities – three Black males, one Hispanic male and one Hispanic female – with one white male among the recruits.

Diversifying the academy classes and the department itself has been a focus in recent years.

The recruits begin each morning at 5:30 a.m., and they have 10 hour days, which includes two hours of physical fitness and eight hours of classroom time.

The recruits receive weapons training as well as training in de-escalation and crisis intervention tactics on top of studying Delaware criminal and traffic law, patrol functions and procedural justice.

“From community engagement and de-escalation to investigative techniques and legal matters, the Wilmington Police Academy covers a wide range of important topics,” said Campos. “We are proud of this intensive training program, which is designed to prepare our future police officers for the different incidents they will encounter when they begin their service on patrol.”

The academy is usually a six-month process.

The Wilmington Police Department is also accepting applications from already certified police officers, but that deadline is on Friday.

Certified officers must be at least 21, have graduated high school or hold a GED, and have a valid driver’s license.

For more information and how to apply just go to www.WilmingtonDe.gov/CityJobs.