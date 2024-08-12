WHA Wellness Checker Program provided help for seniors in first year

The Wilmington Housing Authority’s Wellness Checker Program made over 5,000 wellness check calls during the program's first year.

The program to promote the health and wellbeing of senior residents in Wilmington Housing Authority buildings was free of charge to residents from WHA in collaboration with Mayor Mike Purzycki and Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver.

The program is designed to ensure WHA senior residents are doing well by offering companionship and support, health reminders, regular training and confidentiality and safety.

"You figure somebody is checking on you, make sure you're okay, have you had your medicine, talking about support services, so you need me to call anybody,” said Oliver. “Whatever the issue is, the checker is able to put it in the system, make a call back, maybe for their medicine, maybe for some food. It's just a hands-on resource."

Six Wellness Checker Volunteers make regular wellness check calls to 72 senior and disabled residents across various high-rise buildings.

Oliver says the program is a success.

"So look at all of the people like please feel free to call me, I need somebody to remind me that I need to pick up my medicine. I need somebody to say if you're hungry today we're going to find somebody to bring something to eat today. I just think it's a great thing, and if you're involved in it and they call you and you haven't answered they have somebody check on you," said Oliver.

Oliver adds they plan to continue the program. The first year it was a pilot funded by a $10,000 grant from the City of Wilmington and $10,000 from the WHA.

Oliver would also like to see the program expand beyond WHA facilities.

The program is voluntary for the seniors, but Oliver says it’s been really helpful for those who might not have family members to check on them.