The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) helped more than 4,000 households affected by COVID last year, spending a total of about $14.5 million,…
The Wilmington Housing Authority needs a new director for the third time in five years. Executive Director John Hill resigned Friday.Hill’s resignation…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) Board of Commissioners voted to suspend Executive Director John Hill with pay during a virtual committee hearing…
Leadership at the Wilmington Housing Authority is again under scrutiny after the agency's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution of no confidence in…
Wilmington’s Riverside neighborhood could see a transformation of its housing stock—and education and community resources. A non-profit consulting firm…