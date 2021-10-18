-
Sussex County Council introduced a new wetlands buffer ordinance Tuesday, one that adds significantly more protections. Sussex County has looked at…
-
Coastal wetlands are considered key to mitigating climate change, because their plants absorb carbon from the atmosphere and store it in soil even faster…
-
The city of Lewes approved a new wetlands buffer zone. The buffer zone is designed to protect the wetlands in and around Lewes from being further…
-
One state lawmaker is seeking to counter a federal government order narrowing clean water protections nationwide.State Senator Stephanie Hansen…
-
A rollback of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule in the federal Clean Water Act was finalized by the Trump administration last month. And the…
-
Sussex County Council approved a plan Tuesday to regulate housing density near state tidal wetlands.Sussex County measures its housing density by total…
-
A Sussex County Councilman is proposing to change the way housing density is measured in an effort to protect state wetlands.Sussex currently measures…
-
South Bethany residents and a local environmental group started installing floating wetlands along many of South Bethany’s canals Tuesday, hopeful they’ll…
-
A new online tool can help Delaware landowners see if wetlands are on their property.According to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental…
-
Environmental scientists, academics and engineers gathered in Wilmington this week to present the latest advances in wetland research. Wetlands cover…