-
New Castle County started analyzing its sewer water for COVID-19 last spring.Late last year, it moved that analysis to the University of Delaware’s Center…
-
New Castle County has received the result of a second test for traces of the coronavirus in its sewer system. It could point to a dramatic increase in…
-
New Castle County has received the result of a second test for traces of the coronavirus in its sewer system. It could point to a dramatic increase in…
-
A city park in Dover is still closed weeks after a broken sewer main spilled wastewater there.Kent County officials say the leak started shortly after the…
-
Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) says more partially treated sewage was discharged into First State waters…
-
The Rehoboth Beach ocean outfall went live at the end of May. It’s now discharging treated wastewater into the Atlantic Ocean.The city has been working on…
-
Lawyers for some Millsboro residents planning to sue Mountaire Farms are moving to intervene in a settlement between Delaware and the poultry producer…
-
State environmental officials have filed a complaint against Mountaire Farms in state Superior Court regarding 2017 wastewater violations, the Delaware…
-
The City of Rehoboth Beach met a state and federally mandated June 1 deadline on Friday to pull its wastewater discharge from the Lewes-Rehoboth…
-
Mountaire Farms may soon face multiple lawsuits over wastewater violations, as another law firm says it is preparing to take them to court.Delaware law…