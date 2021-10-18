Vision Coalition

-
A new poll of 400 registered voters found Delawareans want more investment in public education and more support for students and families. The poll,…
-
Amid news that Delaware mirrored an unprecedented national drop in federal test scores Wednesday, educators and lawmakers gathered to start digging into…
-
The nation's report card shows a drop in scores for the first time ever -- and Delaware students didn't fare well either in federal student test results…
-
Congressman John Carney announced this week he'll take a second shot at becoming Delaware’s governor. We have our conversation with Carney and analysis…
-
Education policymakers in Delaware unveiled a new 10-year plan to help students get more out of public school with flexible funding and a focus on college…