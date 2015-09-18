The Green - September 18, 2015
Congressman John Carney announced this week he'll take a second shot at becoming Delaware’s governor. We have our conversation with Carney and analysis from political reporter James Dawson.
With Delaware facing a budget shortfall of $130 million or more in 2016, lawmakers and others are already staking out position on next year’s fiscal debate. Political Reporter James Dawson examines those efforts ahead of next week's first DEFAC revenue estimate, while Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik takes an in-depth look this week major education headline - the Vision Coalition's New plan for education in the First State, Student Success 2025.
Wilmington-based musician and songwriter Angela Sheik visited our Delaware Public Media studios in Dover this week. In our Arts Playlist, we have music and conversation with Sheik ahead of her show at World Cafe Live at the Queen next week.
And in this week's Enlighten Me - science reporter Eli Chen tells us more about new University of Delaware research on the songs mice sing while mating.