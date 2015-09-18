The Green - September 18, 2015

Congressman John Carney announced this week he'll take a second shot at becoming Delaware’s governor. We have our conversation with Carney and analysis from political reporter James Dawson.

GREENSEG1-9-18-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Congressman John Carney about his decision to run for governor and Delaware Public Media political reporter James Dawson offers analysis Listen • 10:24

With Delaware facing a budget shortfall of $130 million or more in 2016, lawmakers and others are already staking out position on next year’s fiscal debate. Political Reporter James Dawson examines those efforts ahead of next week's first DEFAC revenue estimate, while Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik takes an in-depth look this week major education headline - the Vision Coalition's New plan for education in the First State, Student Success 2025.

GREENSEG2-9-18-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media's James Dawson examines the looming debate over Delaware's 2016 budget while Delaware Public Media's Annie Ropeik reports on the Vision Coalition of Delaware's Student Success 2025 plan. Listen • 11:59

Wilmington-based musician and songwriter Angela Sheik visited our Delaware Public Media studios in Dover this week. In our Arts Playlist, we have music and conversation with Sheik ahead of her show at World Cafe Live at the Queen next week.

AngelaSheikfull.mp3 Delaware Public Media’s Cathy Carter chats with Angela Sheik and Sheik performs two songs at the DPM studios in Dover. Listen • 15:26

And in this week's Enlighten Me - science reporter Eli Chen tells us more about new University of Delaware research on the songs mice sing while mating.

GREENSEG5-9-18-15.mp3 Delaware Public Media science reporter Eli Chen delves into a UD study on mice mating songs and its implications. Listen • 7:14





