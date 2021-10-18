-
One lawmaker hopes to ensure renewable energy a bright future in the First State.Newly proposed legislation from State Senator Harris McDowell (D-North…
-
Staff with the Delaware Public Service Commission and the Division of the Public Advocate reached a settlement this week that could save Delmarva Power…
-
The Delaware Public Commission voted to approve a petition to reduce Delaware utility rates in response to recently passed federal tax cuts.Last month the…
-
The Delaware Public Service Commission could approve utility rate reductions for ratepayers later this month.The state’s Public Advocate is asking…
-
The state is asking Delmarva Power to continue breaking down extra fees and charges on customers' monthly electric bills. The public service commission…
-
Delmarva Power is one step closer to new ownership. The Delaware Public Service Commission has approved a merger between Exelon and Pepco, which owns…