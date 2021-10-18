-
The Supreme Court heard the latest case challenging the Affordable Care Act Tuesday. And Delaware’s two Democratic senators are optimistic it will once…
-
A clearly conservative-leaning Supreme Court will likely hear the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act next month. Senators Tom Carper (D-Delaware)…
-
The confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is underway in the Senate Judiciary Committee.And Sen. Chris Coons used part of his…
-
Sen. Chris Coons is lambasting Senate Republicans for going ahead with a Supreme Court confirmation hearing when two Judiciary members are COVID-19…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court started its 2020 term Monday hearing arguments in the challenge to Delaware’s judicial balance rule. Delaware’s constitution…
-
An already partisan and polarized election season saw a new, unexpected issue emerge.The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg leaves a vacancy on the…
-
Late last year, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review lower court decisions striking down Delaware’s judicial balance requirement. Now, we have a date…
-
Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a lower court’s decision striking down Delaware’s judicial balance requirement. It’s the only case the…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review a lower court’s decision that Delaware’s judicial balance requirement violates the federal constitution.…
-
Gov. John Carney’s push to get the U.S. Supreme Court to review Delaware’s judicial balance requirement is getting added support.Carney petitioned the…