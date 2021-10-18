-
The Delaware Forest Service is awarding more than $58 thousand to tree planting projects in the First State.Delaware’s Urban and Community Forestry…
Yard waste sites around the state are accepting used Christmas trees now through Jan. 28.Matt Beck, an engineer with the Department of Natural Resources…
The Delaware Nature Society plans to spruce up a New Castle County park with tree plantings this weekend.They expect to plant more than 600 trees at…
More Atlantic white cedar trees will soon be growing in Delaware’s Ponders Tract as part of an effort to turn the former plantation into a more diverse…
A new study says the picturesque evergreen forests of the southwestern U.S. could be in trouble because of climate change.Back in 2002, a drought in the…