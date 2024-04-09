The state makes more progress on planting one million trees by 2030

The Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative is progressing towards its goal.

This year seven new projects will add 35,000 trees - taking the state past 200,000 trees planted by the end of 2024. The goal is to plant 1 million trees by 2030.

The seven newly funded projects are receiving a combined $238,500 and will plant trees in all three counties.

They include plantings by the Center of the Inland Bays, St. Anne’s Episcopal School in Middletown and the Village of Ardencroft, along with trees added on the Pomeroy Trail bike path in Newark, across Del Tech campuses.

Other projects include Delaware Interfaith Power and Light plantings in Newark and Wilmington and plantings by Delaware Wild Lands in Middletown and Frankford.

"There's definitely been a lot of interest, and we don't want to forget about our partners over the Delaware Forest Service, The Urban and Community Forestry Program is one of our primary partners with the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative. So these aren't the only projects that are taking place in the state. They primarily focus on treat plantings in urban settings," said Beth Krumrine, principal planner for DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy.

A total of 10,845 trees were planted on about 27 acres using TEDI funds in fiscal year 2023.

Krumrine says these trees may not be in the ground before the fall.

"And the reason fall is the best time to plant trees here in Delaware is because it cuts down in summer stress for needing to have to water constantly cuts down on the summer stress," said Krumrine.